JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 713 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 720 ($8.70). 104,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 333,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($8.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on JTC from GBX 945 ($11.42) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

JTC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 700.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JTC Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £74,622 ($90,166.75). In other JTC news, insider Nigel Le Quesne acquired 30,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 662 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($240,466.94). Also, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

