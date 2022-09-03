Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading 5% Higher

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 68,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.