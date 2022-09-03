Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.78 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $424.35 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava

Kava is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Telegram | Discord | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

