Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Kforce worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Kforce by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $54.89 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

