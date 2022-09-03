Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading Down 5.4%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

