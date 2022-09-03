Kyber Network Crystal v2 Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $306.89 million and approximately $31.53 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00008706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.