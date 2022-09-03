Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.15. 3,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

