Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.79

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.79 and traded as low as C$27.70. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$28.43, with a volume of 471,469 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

