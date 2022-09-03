LABS Group Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $83,609.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00847095 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.