Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 241,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.