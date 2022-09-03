Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Lakeland Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LAKE opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 241,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.