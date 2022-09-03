Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $430.21 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

