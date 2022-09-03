Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 16.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

