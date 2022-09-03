Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.
Lands’ End Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.