Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.07.
LTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Latch Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Latch has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Latch
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
