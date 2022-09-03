Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Latch has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 19.2% during the second quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 1,458,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 234,870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Latch by 55.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Latch by 141.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,663,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Latch by 323.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

