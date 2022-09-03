LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 4% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.54. 9,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 793,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $467,965.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,083,637 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 534,232 shares of company stock worth $3,040,180. 16.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

