Linker Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $509.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $509.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.