Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 86,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 366,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Liquid Media Group Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

