Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 44,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 133,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Lithium Chile Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

About Lithium Chile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.