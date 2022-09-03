Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $418.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.