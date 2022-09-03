Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Upstart makes up 1.2% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.38 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

