Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $195.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,390. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average of $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

