Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.57.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

