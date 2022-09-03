Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $531.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $512.00 to $531.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.57.

LULU opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

