Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

