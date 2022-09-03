M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

