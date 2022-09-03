Macquarie Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $104.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $77.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

