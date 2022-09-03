Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MCN stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

