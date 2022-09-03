Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

Shares of SYTAW stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Siyata Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

