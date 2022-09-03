Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 52.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,124,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $193,296,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.