Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $164,000 in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,040,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 701,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 993.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 354,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Russia ETF alerts:

VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. VanEck Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

VanEck Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.