Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,268 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

