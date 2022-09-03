Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

