MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

MMYT stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

