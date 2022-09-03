Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.77

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Man Wah Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.3831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

