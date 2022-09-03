Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

