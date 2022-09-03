Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Marriott International stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.