Marscoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,285.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Marscoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $8,285.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Marscoin

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

