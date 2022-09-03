Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $322.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

