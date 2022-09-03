Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Matterport Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 3,935,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

