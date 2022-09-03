mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives C$8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Trading Up 5.6 %

TSE:MDF opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$99.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.72.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.45 million. Research analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.