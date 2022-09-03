Melalie Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Melalie has a market capitalization of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

