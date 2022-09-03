Metal (MTL) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005858 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $77.42 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00032535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008550 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084308 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00040934 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

