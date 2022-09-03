Mettalex Price Down 0.3% This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $182,229.25 and approximately $8,048.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
