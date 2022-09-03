MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.