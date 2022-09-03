MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

