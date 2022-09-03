MiamiCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,084.00 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.

MiamiCoin Coin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiamiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

