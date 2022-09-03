Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

