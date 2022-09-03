Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.11. 5,785,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590,368. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

