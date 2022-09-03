Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,064,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.63. 1,233,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

