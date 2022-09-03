Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 77,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 905,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 15,568,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,258,262. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

