Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of APTV traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,771. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 217.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

