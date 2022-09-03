Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 3.4 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock traded down $22.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $631.16. 380,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,048. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $671.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

